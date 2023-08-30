Shooting victim dies from injuries: Waco PD

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a homicide following the death of Sondre Johnson, 19, who was one of the victims shot Saturday morning.

Waco PD says that at around 2 a.m. Aug. 26 two 19-year-old men, including Johnson, were shot on the 600 block of Ruby Avenue before being taken to the hospital.

“This type of violence saddens and angers me. Using a weapon to resolve disputes often results in tragedy for the victim, the family of the victim, and our community. It also results in negative lifetime consequences for the suspect and his or her family. Although overall crime continues to decline in our city, incidents resulting from high-risk lifestyles continue to happen. Many of the victims and offenders of this lifestyle are young people whose lives are cut short by death or eventual prosecution and incarceration. We are much better than this,” said Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

This is the 8th homicide investigation of 2023.

For anyone with information, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers and submit an anonymous tip at 254-753-HELP(4357).

