WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Emily Cowart, 29, has been located and is safe, according to the Waco Police department

Cowart was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Waco.

Cowart is described as being 5′ 9″ tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white bra, and black shorts or skirt.

