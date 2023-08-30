Waco police searching for missing woman last seen downtown

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Waco woman.

Emily Cowart, 29, was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Aug. 29 in downtown Waco.

Cowart is described as 5 feet 9 inches and approx 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a white bra, and black shorts or skirt.

Anyone with information is to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or 9-1-1.

