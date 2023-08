WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the Labor Day Weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas!

1. 2023 Westfest - West, TX

2. Magnolia Tent Sale

3. Baylor Bears Football

4. Bad Boys Texas State Championship

5. Central Texas State Fair

6. Waco Downtown Farmers Market

7. OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY – “WE OUT HERE” Comedy Event

8. Petco Adoption Event

9. Open Skies Family Day

10. Family Aquatic Day

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.