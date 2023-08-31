Advertise
August 31 designated as Virgil Bell Day in Waco

(Kay Bell)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Aug. 31, has been declared Virgil Bell Day in Waco for his 15 years of praying for the city.

City Council member Josh Borderud presented Virgil with the proclamation at the Waco suspension bridge early Thursday.

Vigil says he is honored and thankful.

He was often seen with staffs in his hands on the pedestrian bridge that connected Baylor University to the downtown area before it was torn down.

