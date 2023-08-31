Central Texas State Fair returns in Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -The Central Texas State Fair opens at 5 p.m. Thursday in Belton.

Organizers said 20 food vendors and more than 100 commercial vendors will be spread out throughout the grounds.

Manager Keith Smith told KWTX fair employees spent Thursday “wrapping up loose ends” and making sure that the grounds were ready for people “to have fun when they come.”

To combat the intense heat when outside, the fair has set up tables inside, along with tents outside, to provide shade.

Vendors are prepared with water bottles at their stations to keep everyone cool while having fun.

“We’re expecting 30,000 people during our four-day run,” Smith explains, “We may not be the biggest but were one of the best.”

If you are interested in visiting, click here to buy your tickets in advance.

