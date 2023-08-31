Classroom Champions: Vanguard’s Abby Peters

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Vanguard College Preparatory School’s Abby Peters.

When you look at how many sports Peters has played at Vanguard, it’s easier to list the one’s that she hasn’t played.

“In high school, I played volleyball, basketball, golf,” said Peters. “I’ve ran track, I cheered freshman and sophomore year. Oh and I played a couple of soccer games because they were short a couple of players.”

Her volleyball coach at Vanguard, Rylie Underwood, loves this about Peters. She never has to question her preparedness.

“She’s ready to go, no matter what,” said Underwood. “She just wants to play and I think that’s what I love about her the most. No matter where I put her, she just wants to get the job done.”

Peters has a 97.4 GPA and has applied to several colleges such as TCU, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Auburn, and Ole Miss. She plans on majoring in communications and minoring in business. Peters is also involved in several organizations on campus such as Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Encouragement Club, National Charity League, and Teen Leadership Waco.

Congratulations to Abby Peters, you’re this week’s Classroom Champion!

