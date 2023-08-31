Advertise
Dove hunting season begins Sept. 1 in Texas, expected to be active

By Nate Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sept. 1 marks the start of the 2023-24 dove hunting season in Texas, and if you’re looking to hunt during what’s expected to be an active season, a McLennan County game warden says the first thing you may want to do is check your hunting license because all of licenses from last season expire Aug. 31.

“The most common violation I come across in the field is Hunters not having Hunter Education,” said Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Dustin Delgado.

“It is very important to have this course, so Hunters can be educated and aware of firearms safety and hunting laws in the field,” Delgado said.

This year, the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife has gone all digital, meaning you can view all of your hunting, fishing and boating requirements through their mobile or desktop applications.

Although it’s not necessarily a requirement, game warden Delgado does have some advice for hunters who plan on being active during the early part of this season.

”Take care of yourself, take care of your friends and family, even the hunting dogs,” said Delgado.

“We have a lot of folks, a lot of sportsmen, that do bring their Labrador retrievers and such. Don’t forget about them, keep up their health to make sure they’re plenty hydrated and ready for that hunt.”

Delgado also wants to advise residents in McLennan County that if they observe any hunting violations or hunters trespassing on their property to report them.

The daily bag limit is 15 doves a day, and all hunters born before Sept. 2, 1971 must complete a hunter education course.

