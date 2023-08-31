Man barricaded inside home in Lampasas after woman was shot

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Law enforcement officers with Lampasas police, the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, and The Texas Dept. of Public Safety are trying to get a barricaded man to surrender after a woman was shot.

The shooting was reported at approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday at a home on Cameron Drive, police said.

The woman was transported to the hospital by Hamilton EMS.

Police said the man barricaded inside the residence is the victim’s husband.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe that anyone else is in danger,” police said.

Officers closed Cameron Drive and Bigham Street near the scene of the incident.

