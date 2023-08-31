Meteorological summer ends today...

...but it’ll actually feel more like mid-summer for the foreseeable future! We may boo this headline, but thankfully we’re still not seeing any signs of extreme summer heat returning. Instead, the forthcoming summer heat is more like an “average” mid-summer day with highs generally right around, if not a bit above or below, 100° every day for the next ten. Despite the heat, we’re still expecting a few more generally nice mornings. Morning lows today through Sunday morning will start out in the upper 60s and low 70s, right around average for this time of year, but we’re expecting highs to hover right around 100° through Saturday. On Sunday, it’s possible to see highs briefly jump a bit to near 102° before dropping again to near 100° on Labor Day.

Will it be a completely dry Labor Day weekend? Most likely. There is, however, a chance that we see rain chances return as early as Labor Day. A surface area of high pressure will build across the eastern U.S. and the clockwise flow around that high may pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and push it westward. Any rain Texas may see on Labor Day likely stays to our east, but the moisture should continue to creep into our area as the week goes on. As of now, the best rain chances look to be around Thursday or Friday when the moisture could be tapped into by a cold front pushing in from the north. It’s almost cold front season, but this front doesn’t look to be all too strong so triple-digit highs are expected through the end of next week.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100° 55 Tied 6th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 58 days (1969) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 18 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 30th

