Meteorological summer ends today...

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
...but it’ll actually feel more like mid-summer for the foreseeable future! We may boo this headline, but thankfully we’re still not seeing any signs of extreme summer heat returning. Instead, the forthcoming summer heat is more like an “average” mid-summer day with highs generally right around, if not a bit above or below, 100° every day for the next ten. Despite the heat, we’re still expecting a few more generally nice mornings. Morning lows today through Sunday morning will start out in the upper 60s and low 70s, right around average for this time of year, but we’re expecting highs to hover right around 100° through Saturday. On Sunday, it’s possible to see highs briefly jump a bit to near 102° before dropping again to near 100° on Labor Day.

Will it be a completely dry Labor Day weekend? Most likely. There is, however, a chance that we see rain chances return as early as Labor Day. A surface area of high pressure will build across the eastern U.S. and the clockwise flow around that high may pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and push it westward. Any rain Texas may see on Labor Day likely stays to our east, but the moisture should continue to creep into our area as the week goes on. As of now, the best rain chances look to be around Thursday or Friday when the moisture could be tapped into by a cold front pushing in from the north. It’s almost cold front season, but this front doesn’t look to be all too strong so triple-digit highs are expected through the end of next week.

Top 10 ListsCountRankingRecord (Year)
Days in 2023 At/Above 100°55Tied 6thSpot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 58 days (1969)
Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter262ndSpot 1: 32 days (2011)
Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year)1810thSpot 1: 50 (1925)
Next: 19 days (1933)
Record Streaks that EndedCountRankingRecord (Year)
Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023		561stLONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation
STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023		712nd2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023		29Tied 5th With 1998Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023		124thSpot 1: 15 days (1934)
Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures6August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 30th

