Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Multiple at-home test kits recalled because company lacked permission to distribute them

The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the...
The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Universal Meditech Inc. is recalling several at-home tests, including pregnancy tests, due to potentially inaccurate results.

They include PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips, PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips and HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips.

The company said it distributed them without getting proper premarket clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

It said the tests involved in the recall were manufactured between March 2021 and November of last year.

Meditech also is recalling other tests because it’s going out of business.

The full list of recall items is on the FDA website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years

Latest News

On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say
President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in...
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks
“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo...
Officers surprise boy with new video game after he got lost on the first day of school
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Tropical Storm Idalia leaves shredded homes, roads blocked with powerlines in Florida and Georgia
FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
Election workers have gotten death threats and warnings they will be lynched, the US government says