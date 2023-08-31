Tenants who lost belongings in fire say gifts cards, hotel vouchers can help

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following Tuesday’s fire at 31Thirty Apartments in Bryan, tenants who lost their homes in the blaze are sharing what resources they need the most.

Allison Young, like many other residents, lost all of her belongings.

According to her, items like food and clothing are needed, but her greatest worry is finding a place to live for her family.

“Right now, the most important thing and the most helpful thing would be, not just for us but other families as well, gift cards for food or even hotel vouchers,” Young said.

Organizations like The Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, and Brazos Valley Blessings mobilized as the fire was still burning to help provide essential items and meet the immediate needs of those who were affected by the fire.

Firefighters are still trying to find the cause of the blaze.

Click here to learn more about how you can help those affected by the fire.

