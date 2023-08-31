Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives

Together the two managed to get the bike off the tracks with only 20 seconds to spare before a train came through.
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with only seconds to spare.(Video shared by Kim Tepera)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - An incredible moment was caught on a dashboard camera of a tow truck Wednesday evening in Robertson County.

The driver for MARS Towing & Recovery in Bryan had just finished having dinner with family in Hearne when he was dispatched to a service call.

As he was driving along Highway 6 northbound before 8 p.m., Galon said he passed a biker whose motorcycle was stuck on train tracks.

The tow truck’s dashboard camera shows Galon quickly turning around and rushing to help the motorcyclist.

Together the two managed to get the bike off the tracks with only 20 seconds to spare before a train came through.

“It was a close call but I’m glad everyone made it okay,” said Galon.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years

Latest News

According to police, as they were walking towards the store, they were suddenly approached by...
WATCH: Houston Police search for two suspects in aggravated robbery of two elderly women
According to police, as they were walking towards the store, they were suddenly approached by...
WATCH: Houston Police search for two suspects in aggravated robbery of two elderly women
Geoff Bell, a technician with Texas Pride Air Conditioning and Heating, tests the refrigerant...
Q&A: How can Texans prepare for extreme heat?
The Texas Capitol in Austin on Oct. 19, 2021.
774 new Texas laws go into effect Friday. Here are some that might affect you.
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Texas gas price fluctuate as Labor Day Weekend begins