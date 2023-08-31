Triple Digit Streak Returns

We finally made it to the end of August, which marks the end of Meteorological Summer, or the hottest 3 months of the year for us in Central Texas. While tomorrow, September 1st, marks the start to Meteorological Fall, we won’t feel fall-like by any means unfortunately. The morning will be pleasant once again down into the upper 60s and low 70s for your Friday morning commute. Highs Friday afternoon and for the rest of your 10-Day forecast looks to feature temperatures at or just above that triple digit mark.. Yes, that’s still hot and actually a few degrees above normal, but thankfully there are no signs of the extreme summer heat returning to Central Texas as we head into the first full week of September.

Good news for Labor Day weekend! Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer and the weather is looking to corporate for any last minute summer activities as we’ll continue to feel that summer warmth. Morning temperatures Saturday through Monday look to stay mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s. We may start to see some mid 70 readings return Monday morning. Afternoon highs look to stay between 97° to 102° through the holiday weekend. It’ll be a nice weekend to spend time outdoors - Just make sure you are staying hydrated and being careful as the fire danger still remains very high due to the current drought across Central Texas. We may start to see humidity levels rise some over the weekend and become more noticeable heading into next work week.

Rain chances look slim to none for us through Labor Day Weekend. There is, however, a small chance that we see rain chances return as early as Labor Day. Rain coverage only hovering at around 10% starting Monday through Wednesday and possibly increasing a little bit to 20% Thursday and Friday. We may see a high-pressure system strengthen across the eastern U.S. next week. The setup could allow for additional Gulf Moisture to move into Texas. That is what’ll be increasing our humidity levels making it feel much more sticky next week. Shower chances look highest to our east for the first half of next week. We’ll have to watch to see if any activity could move into our area. Our rain chances could go up by the end of next week as a possible front could move in, but we’re still too far out for any guarantees for rain or cooler weather for Central Texas.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 2 days (started on July 30th) 56 6th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 58 days (1969) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 18 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 31st

