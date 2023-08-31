Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Triple Digit Streak Returns

Quiet but hot for Labor Day Weekend
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We finally made it to the end of August, which marks the end of Meteorological Summer, or the hottest 3 months of the year for us in Central Texas. While tomorrow, September 1st, marks the start to Meteorological Fall, we won’t feel fall-like by any means unfortunately. The morning will be pleasant once again down into the upper 60s and low 70s for your Friday morning commute. Highs Friday afternoon and for the rest of your 10-Day forecast looks to feature temperatures at or just above that triple digit mark.. Yes, that’s still hot and actually a few degrees above normal, but thankfully there are no signs of the extreme summer heat returning to Central Texas as we head into the first full week of September.

Good news for Labor Day weekend! Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer and the weather is looking to corporate for any last minute summer activities as we’ll continue to feel that summer warmth. Morning temperatures Saturday through Monday look to stay mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s. We may start to see some mid 70 readings return Monday morning. Afternoon highs look to stay between 97° to 102° through the holiday weekend. It’ll be a nice weekend to spend time outdoors - Just make sure you are staying hydrated and being careful as the fire danger still remains very high due to the current drought across Central Texas. We may start to see humidity levels rise some over the weekend and become more noticeable heading into next work week.

Rain chances look slim to none for us through Labor Day Weekend. There is, however, a small chance that we see rain chances return as early as Labor Day. Rain coverage only hovering at around 10% starting Monday through Wednesday and possibly increasing a little bit to 20% Thursday and Friday. We may see a high-pressure system strengthen across the eastern U.S. next week. The setup could allow for additional Gulf Moisture to move into Texas. That is what’ll be increasing our humidity levels making it feel much more sticky next week. Shower chances look highest to our east for the first half of next week. We’ll have to watch to see if any activity could move into our area. Our rain chances could go up by the end of next week as a possible front could move in, but we’re still too far out for any guarantees for rain or cooler weather for Central Texas.

Top 10 ListsCountRankingRecord (Year)
Days in 2023 At/Above 100°
STREAK: 2 days (started on July 30th) 		566thSpot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 58 days (1969)
Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter262ndSpot 1: 32 days (2011)
Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year)1810thSpot 1: 50 (1925)
Next: 19 days (1933)
Record Streaks that EndedCountRankingRecord (Year)
Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023		561stLONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation
STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023		712nd2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023		29Tied 5th With 1998Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023		124thSpot 1: 15 days (1934)
Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures6August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 31st

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years

Latest News

FastCast
Meteorological summer ends today...
FastCast
Taste of Fall in the mornings
FastCast
Triple-digits lurking, but highs of 105°+ seem gone for the year
In this week’s Degrees of Science we are talking with an eco-artist about her new creation Bee...
Degrees of Science: Bee Cups