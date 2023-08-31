Waco man faces life in prison after murder conviction in teen’s death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 54th State District Court jury convicted Elijah Jamal Craven of murder Thursday in the September 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old Aquarius McPhaul, whose bullet-riddled body was found just outside Oakwood Cemetery.

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated about 50 minutes before convicting the 21-year-old Craven, who had been released on parole from a state juvenile detention facility four months before he shed a GPS ankle monitor and shot and killed McPhaul in front of witnesses.

Craven and his attorneys, Abel Reyna and Ben Rothchild, elected to have Judge Susan Kelly assess punishment instead of the jury. Craven faces from five to 99 years in prison and up to life.

Kelly ordered a presentence report by probation officers, which will take from eight to 10 weeks to complete. She will review the report and conduct a second punishment hearing before sentencing Craven. No date for sentencing has been set.

Elijah Jamal Craven was 17 years old when he was charged in the murder. (KWTX)

Prosecutors Ryan Calvert and Christi Hunting Horse are expected to ask the judge to give Craven a life prison term.

Calvert and Hunting Horse called McPhaul’s mother, juvenile justice officials and McLennan County jailers Thursday during the preliminary punishment phase and are expected to call more witnesses at the second hearing to link Craven to local gang activity. Evidence of Craven’s gang ties was not presented during the first phase of his trial.

Two teenage friends of Craven’s testified during the four-day trial that they saw Craven shoot and kill McPhaul after McPhaul refused to give up his gold watch in a robbery attempt.

They said Craven stood over McPhaul and fired numerous shot from a .40-caliber pistol as McPhaul pleaded for his life and told Craven they were friends and attended school together.

One said Craven “started laughing like it was funny” as he climbed back behind the steering wheel of the stolen truck the group was riding in and sped away from the scene.

The two men said Craven’s co-defendant in the murder, Daezion Watkins, 21, handed Craven the pistol before Craven demanded McPhaul’s watch.

They said Craven struck McPhaul in the face with the pistol after he refused to give him his watch and struck him twice more before McPhaul jumped from the truck and tried to run away.

No date has been set for Wakins’ trial.

Daezion Watkins (Jail photo) (KWTX)

Another friend of Craven’s testified that Craven bragged to him that he had killed someone and told him he was afraid that he left a camouflage ski mask behind at the murder scene.

A forensic specialist testified that Craven’s DNA was found in the ski mask and prosecutors showed the jury photos of Craven wearing the mask taken from his social media posts.

They also presented photos of Craven holding the murder weapon, also taken from social media posts.

LEFT: Elijah Jamal Craven is seen in this photo wearing a shirt honoring the memory of Aquarius McPhaul soon after the murder. The victim's family said it felt like a slap to the face. RIGHT: Craven took photos wearing a ski mask that was later left at the scene of the murder. (Photos obtained by KWTX. DO NOT take our photos without permission.)

In punishment phase testimony Thursday, McPHaul’s mother, Mary McPhaul, told the judge after the jury was dismissed that her son was the light of her life.

“He was a very bright and smart young man, and he loved life and he loved the Lord,” she said, adding that every morning before he went to school, he would kiss her on the forehead and tell her he loved her.

“He will be remembered for the person he was, not for the way his life ended,” she said.

She said she was “enraged, angry, frustrated” when she saw a photo of Craven wearing a red T-shirt with three photos of her son that her family produced to memorialize him. The photo was taken a few days after Craven killed her son but before he was arrested.

“I was very hurt by that because I had been hearing things,” she said. “It was like an insult to my family, to my son.”

Aquarius McPhaul. The photo on the right was taken minutes before his death. (Courtesy Photos)

She said on the day her son was killed, she heard on television news that a young man had been killed in South Waco. Unaware that it was her son, she said she asked her family to pray for the young man’s family.

Aquarius was killed on her younger son’s birthday. So now, instead of celebrating his birthday on the actual date, the family had to move the celebration to another day because of the sadness associated with that day, she said.

In other punishment testimony, four McLennan County jail officials testified about four separate fights that Craven has been involved in with other inmates since his arrest in October 2019.

Prosecutors played a short video of a fight Craven had with another inmate which showed Craven, who has been jailed 1,403 days, beating the inmate to the ground and then stomping and kicking him.

