WATCH: Houston Police search for two suspects in aggravated robbery of two elderly women

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for the aggravated robbery of two elderly women.

Two women, 79- and 84-year-old, were walking in a grocery store at around 9:30 a.m. June 24 at the 6100 block of West Fuqua in Houston, Texas.

According to police, as they were walking towards the store, they were suddenly approached by two unknown men who forcibly grabbed one of their purses. As the suspect was attempting to gain control of the victim’s purse, he caused her to fall to the ground, causing injury.

The suspects then fled the location in a white Chrysler 300. A short time later, three suspects were captured on surveillance cameras at two different locations using the victim’s credit cards.

The first suspect is described as a Black man who was last seen wearing a black shirt, shorts, and sandals.

The second suspect is described as a Black man who was last seen wearing a white pullover, pajama pants, and sandals.

The third suspect is described as a Black man who was last seen wearing a white shirt and light-colored blue jeans.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

