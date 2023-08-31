Witness: Waco gang member admitted to killing teen, was concerned after leaving ski mask at murder scene

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A friend of Elijah Jamal Craven testified Wednesday that Craven told him he shot someone and said he thinks he left his camouflage ski mask at the murder scene.

Prosecutors Ryan Calvert and Christi Hunting Horse and defense attorneys Abel Reyna and Ben Rothchild rested their cases Thursday afternoon and are set to present jury summations when Craven’s murder trial enters its fourth day.

Craven did not testify and his attorneys called no witnesses before resting their case.

The 21-year-old Craven, who prosecutors allege has gang ties, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the Sept. 10, 2019, shooting death of Aquarius McPhaul, whose bullet-riddled body was found lying in the street in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street at the edge of Oakwood Cemetery.

Two other friends of Craven’s testified Tuesday they witnessed Craven shoot and kill the 17-year-old McPhaul after McPhaul refused to give up his gold watch in a robbery attempt. They said Craven stood over McPhaul and pumped numerous rounds into him with a .40-caliber pistol, while one told the jury that Craven “started laughing like it was funny” as he climbed back into the stolen truck the group was riding in and fled the scene.

Aquarius McPhaul. The photo on the right was taken minutes before his death. (Courtesy Photos)

Sadarius Greer, dressed in jail garb because of pending drug and aggravated robbery charges, testified Wednesday he was at The Landing Apartments on East Lake Shore Drive when Craven and his co-defendant in McPhaul’s murder, Daezion Watkins, pulled up in a white pickup truck.

Craven told him he just shot somebody, Greer told the jury. He said he didn’t believe him at first, but added that he learned later through news accounts that McPhaul had been shot and killed earlier in the day. Craven also told him he may have left behind his ski mask at the scene.

“I told him, ‘That’s on you,’” Greer said.

A Department of Public Safety forensic analyst testified Wednesday that Craven’s DNA – along with three others’ DNA- was detected in the camouflage ski mask police found on South Fourth Street near McPhaul’s body.

A former Baylor student testified Tuesday he heard gunshots near the cemetery and saw a four-door, white Toyota pickup speed away from the scene where McPhaul’s body was found.

Waco police Sgt. Cassie Price testified Wednesday that Craven’s phone number and those of the others in the truck that day were synched into the truck’s audio system through Bluetooth.

Price also said analysis of Craven’s Instagram and other social media accounts show that Craven was questioning McPhaul’s sexual orientation in messages to Watkins and an unknown person called “Trendsetta” in the days before the murder.

Craven told “Trendsetta” that he was going to beat up McPhaul if he was gay, according to messages police investigators pulled from their phones.

Price said Craven and McPhaul messaged each other the day McPhaul was killed. McPhaul’s account shows he took a photo of himself while waiting for Craven and the others to pick him up at the New Road Inn less than 15 minutes before he was killed.

Price said Craven deleted his Instagram messages with McPhaul that day, which the sergeant told jurors was a clear sign of guilt.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.