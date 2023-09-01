Advertise
2 people dead, 3 injured after shooting at shopping center in Austin, police say

(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are dead and three more injured, one in critical condition, after a shooting at a shopping center in Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police received a 911 call at 5:00 p.m. that shots had been fired at a shopping center in the 10000 block of Research Boulevard.

Five victims were involved in the shooting.

Two victims were evaluated for minor injuries, one victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition and two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

No suspect has been detained yet, the police department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police say there is no continuing threat to the public.

Anyone with more information is asked to submit it to the Austin Police Department here.

