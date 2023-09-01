22-year-old Killeen woman dies following early morning shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the ninth murder of 2023 after a 22-year-old woman died Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:41 a.m. Sept. 1 to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a woman with a gunshot wound and started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where she died and was pronounced dead at 3:57 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

The identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

