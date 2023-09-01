Advertise
Austin police arrest suspect involved in several bank robberies

Brian Galarza, 35.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: On Sept. 6, the Austin Police Department arrested Brian Galarza, 35, and charged him with three counts of robbery by threat in connection with several Wells Fargo Bank robberies.

The first robbery happened on Aug. 25, 2023, at a Wells Fargo Bank at 1825 South Pleasant Vallet Road.

APD says the suspect showed the bank teller a note demanding money. He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The second robbery happened on Aug. 29 at 1:50 p.m.

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 2326 South Congress Avenue, 2.5 miles away from the first robbery.

Similar to the previous robbery, the suspect showed the bank teller a note demanding money.

Surveillance footage from the bank helped detectives match the build of the suspect in the previous robbery. Police say the suspect was also wearing some of the same clothes in both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. An anonymous tip can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

