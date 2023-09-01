Belton ISD adding more security officers ahead of House Bill 3 going into effect

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Keeping students safe was top priority in the most recent Texas legislative session, and those conversations on the house floor are becoming reality. Including House Bill 3, which goes into effect Friday, a priority school safety bill.

House Bill 3 requires all districts to place at least one armed person on each campus throughout the day. The Belton ISD Board of Trustees voted Thursday night, approving a resolution that gives them an exemption because the local police department does not have the staff to make it happen.

The second motion they approved was to outsource security officers, “the board also approved a private security company to provide armed security officers on our campus,” says Jennifer Bailey, the communications director for the district.

Belton Police Department already provides nine officers but the district is looking to get one officer on all campuses at all times, so 19 officers will be joining their current security team to provide that additional security. However, the requirements of House Bill 3 do not come with any funding to fulfill them.

“It does come with a heavy price tag. It’s $850,000 to fund these 19 positions for the remainder of the school year so that is a cost the district will have to absorb,” Bailey explains.

Thanks to a bond passed by voters in 2022, the district has about $6 million to use towards these type of security enhancements.

While Belton ISD held a meeting regarding the bill the day before it goes into effect, some of our Central Texas districts have been working to fulfill the need ever since talk began on the house floor.

In Temple, they say they hired armed officers for the campuses that did not have one. They did this before school started this year.

At Rogers ISD, they added a school resource officer last year and this year have implemented a school guardian program which allows selected staff to carry a concealed firearm after undergone extensive training.

At Copperas Cove, they are working with the police department to provide two officers at the high school and one officer each at the junior highs. A partnership with Ranger Guard allows them to provide armed security officers at their remaining eight campuses.

