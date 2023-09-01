Advertise
‘Death star’ bill letting State of Texas override local ordinances in areas like agriculture, finance now in effect

Travis County judge ruled law unconstitutional; City of Waco joins lawsuit filed by other municipalities
By Nate Smith
Sep. 1, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of the hundreds of laws going into effect in the state of Texas on Friday, Sept. 1, is House Bill 27-21.

The Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, which critics have nicknamed the “Death star” bill, lets the state override local ordinances in areas like agriculture, finance and occupations code.

State lawmakers say the law provides the state with regulatory consistency. City of Waco officials, however, have a different point of view.

“Texas is a huge state, so the problems in the panhandle are not the problems in the valley, the problems in the valley are not the problems in Waco,” said City of Waco Attorney Jennifer Richie, “So, cities really want the ability to just address the residents’ concerns.”

Earlier this week, a Travis County judge ruled the law unconstitutional, and the cities of El Paso, Houston and San Antonio filed a lawsuit against the state under the same claim.

Waco, along with Plano, Arlington and Denton, have filed a letter in support of those lawsuits.

“We hope that even the higher courts will agree that this does not match our constitutional scheme of home rule cities powers versus state powers,” said Richie.

The State of Texas has appealed the ruling that the law is unconstitutional.

