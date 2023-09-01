Advertise
Good News Friday: September 1, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to Parkdale Elementary of Waco ISD. It received $1,000 from Whataburger’s “Feeding Student Success” program. It’s designed to target food insecurity in schools. Whataburger says when students are hungry, they can’t achieve their full potential.

Shoutout to the 15 Waco ISD teachers who received gift cards, each one is valued at 50 dollars. The Mighty Wind Worship Center says it wants the money to go towards helping purchase shoes for students. This is the second year the church has done this.

We want to wish Ashley and John Mark Jenkins a big congratulations on getting married over the weekend. They are from Robinson and tied the knot at the First Baptist Church in Lorena. One of our directors, Matthew Tinney, who is a good friend of the couple, has some words of advice for John “never tell her no!”

We want to wish a Happy Retirement to Dorothy Marstaller! She served as the Executive Director for the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corporation for 5 and half years. The non profit serves to help fight poverty. She now plans to just hang out at the lake with her puppies and enjoy life. Congrats Dorothy!

And Happy 90th Birthday to Sean’s Nana. Sean was gone from the station for a couple days to celebrate with them and at the restaurant, where they sang Happy Birthday, they spent a good 10 minutes clapping 90 times. We’re sure the restaurant enjoyed that!

