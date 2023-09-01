Hot and mostly dry for Labor Day Weekend

September 1st marks the start to Meteorological fall, but unfortunately it didn’t feel like it one bit. We had another day with triple digit heat. The high hit 100° Friday afternoon - Which now extends our streak to 3 days and brings the total of 100° days up to 57 for the year. Heading into Labor Day weekend we’re expecting more of the same hot and dry conditions. Now Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer and the weather is looking to corporate for any last minute summer activities as we’ll continue to feel that summer warmth. Morning temperatures Saturday through Monday look to stay mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s. We may start to see some mid 70 readings return Monday morning. Afternoon highs look to stay between 97° to 102° through the holiday weekend. It’ll be a nice weekend to spend time outdoors - Just make sure you are staying hydrated and being careful as the fire danger still remains very high due to the current drought across Central Texas. We may start to see humidity levels rise some over the weekend and become more noticeable heading into next work week.

An area of high pressure across the eastern U.S. will push some Gulf moisture toward our area this weekend and next week, but without anything else to really drive the moisture in or to spark rain, we’ll likely be left mostly dry. We may see an uptick in rain chances on Sunday, but coverage is only about 20%. Rain coverage stays at around 10% Monday through Wednesday. The better overall chances for rain look best for areas east/southeast of Central Texas. The Gulf moisture will be increasing our humidity levels making it feel much more sticky next week. We’ll continue to have highs hovering around 100° throughout the work week. We may see temperatures get a little bit hotter late next week and weekend.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 2 days (started on July 30th) 57 6th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 58 days (1969) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 18 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 1st

