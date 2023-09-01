Advertise
Houston police officer resigns after being accused of indecent exposure with a woman and his child nearby

(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston Police Depatments officer resigned Monday after he was accused of indecency with a child and indecent exposure in the Humble area.

The officer has been identified as William Logan McCoy, 25.

He is charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of indecency with a child after being accused of exposing himself to a woman with his 2-year-old nearby, according to KHOU.

HPD initially relived McCoy of his duty before he resigned on Monday.

He was assigned to the North Belt Patrol Division and joined HPD in March 2021.

Court documents said on Aug. 24 a woman was sitting in her car in the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby on Highway 59 in Humble when a man approached the driver’s side of her vehicle.

The woman says the man did a lewd act which led her to honk her horn multiple times for help, according to KHOU.

“The man then shrugged his shoulders as a gesture as if to say ‘what’ then walked towards his white passenger car that she believed was a Honda, pushing a shopping cart out of his way in the progress,” according to court documents collected by KHOU.

After the man got in his car and left, a Humble police officer reviewed the surveillance footage from Hoby Lobby.

The officer found the video was consistent with the information from the woman, although the officer could not make out what the man in the video was doing when he was standing by the woman’s car, KHOU says.

Humble police received a similar call the next day from another woman saying a man exposed himself to her while she was standing next to her car in the Macy’s parking lot of Dearbrook Mall, KHOU found.

Court documents collected by KHOU show the woman claims a man approached her asking if she had car problems. The woman says she walked toward his car to respond when she saw the man with his pants down, exposing himself.

The woman says the man did a lewd act in front of her.

She also claims she saw a child who looked to be about 18 months old in the man’s backseat, KHOU says.

The man drove off, but the woman was able to get his license plate.

Law enforcement was able to track the license plate back to McCoy. Investigators showed the woman a picture of McCoy and both women were able to positively identify him.

McCoy was called by investigators, and he admitted to everything. He told investigators he had his son with him when he exposed himself to one of the women, according KHOU.

McCoy was given a $100 bond for each incident of indecent exposure and a $5,000 bond for the indecent exposure with a child.

Sept. 7 is McCoy’s next court date.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

