Meteorological summer has ended, but has it really ended?

Unfortunately, nope! Meteorological fall is the middle three-month period between the hottest three months and coldest three months in the Northern Hemisphere and kicks off every September 1st. Although temperatures for the next few days will be cooler than the conditions we saw this summer, we’re still expecting highs to stay summery near 100° for the foreseeable future and we’re also expecting the lack of rain from this summer to continue for the foreseeable future too. Temperatures this morning are a little warmer than yesterday but it’s still not too bad out there. We’ll start out in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s and then warm to near 100° this afternoon. Each day’s temperatures from today through next Sunday will feature highs right around 100° with a few 102s showing up as we move into next weekend. The highs of 105°+ are likely gone for the rest of the year, but another 10+ days of triple-digit highs will push us close to the top 3 for most triple-digit temperatures in a calendar year.

Summer 2023 was the second driest summer of all time and the dry conditions don’t look to break any time soon either. An area of high pressure across the eastern U.S. will push some Gulf moisture toward our area this weekend and next week, but without anything else to really drive the moisture in or to spark rain, we’ll likely be left mostly dry. A 10% rain chance does creep back into the forecast Sunday and Monday so Labor Day weekend may not be completely dry, but most likely will stay dry. Afternoon pop-up storm chances hang around for the majority of next week too, but there’s nothing really worth honing in on. I hate to say it, but it may not be until the middle of September that we start to see some organized rain chances return. The mid-September rain is also really just a guess too because most long-term forecast models keep the heat-dome ridge of high pressure close to our area through mid-month which will keep the jet stream and the rain chances/cooler temperatures to our north.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 2 days (started on July 30th) 56 6th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 58 days (1969) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 18 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 31st

