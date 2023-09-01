Moody man arrested after stealing $75K in collectibles, attempting to sell them online: sheriff

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Alfred Prejean III, 27, was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with resisting arrest after stealing collectibles valued at $75,000 and attempting to sell them online, said McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

On May 2, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO ) received a report of a burglary. Deputies learned the items stolen were valued at $75,000, which included a personal collection of framed arrowheads and other collectibles.

An investigator with the MCSO received a lead on Aug. 24 that someone under the online persona of “Al Blank” was attempting to sell a large collection of arrowheads and other items that the victim identified as his property.

McLennan County investigators, in collaboration with the Temple Police Department, Belton Police Department and Bell County Sheriff’s Office, were able to identify the online seller as Prejean III.

Police learned that Prejean III had an active warrant out of Bell County for evading in a vehicle.

On Aug. 30, MCSO investigators did a follow up on a home in Moody. When they arrived, a man matching the description of Prejean III fled the scene.

Investigators searched the home and recovered eight cases of framed arrowheads and one empty case that previously had arrowheads, all belonging to the victim, the sheriff said.

On Aug. 31, MCSO investigators went back to the home in Moody and determined Prejean III was hiding inside the attic of the home.

Multiple other units were called in to assist.

When Prejean III realized law enforcement knew where he was hiding, he began to kick out an attic vent and attempted to kick out the ceiling to try and escape being caught, according to the sheriff.

After failing to escape, Prejean III surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

Prejean III was arrested on his active warrant and moved to McLennan County Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond. He has additional charges pending.

