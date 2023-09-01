Advertise
North Texas police say 2 children are critically missing after being abducted by their mother

Chantelle Gwivaha and Jason Gwivaha
Chantelle Gwivaha and Jason Gwivaha(Lewisville Police Department)
By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER, JOHANNAH GRENAWAY
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com)  Lewisville police issued an alert Thursday night that two children were critically missing.

Police said 8-year-old Chantelle Gwivaha and 6-year-old Jason Gwivaha were abducted by their biological mother, Alaina Rudenko, who they say does not have custody. The children’s father said he was waiting for the children to get off their school bus Thursday afternoon, but they never did. Police also say the father isn’t worried about the children being harmed, but there is a cause for concern for both him and Lewisville police.

“The reason why we are considering this to be a little bit higher priority type of case and a critical missing [case] is she is from Russia,” said Lewisville Police PIO Matt Martucci. “In the past, she has made comments to friends that she is wanting to go back to Russia. So, the belief that we’re operating on and that the father is operating on is that maybe she’s trying to take the kids to take them back to Russia.”

Rudenko was last seen driving with the children in a silver 2019 Nissan Murano with Arkansas license plate ARE 13Y.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 972-219-3657.

