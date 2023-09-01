Numerous traffic signs tampered with in McLennan County

AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says multiple traffic control signs were stolen or knocked down in Axtell this past weekend.

Several of the signs were stop and yield signs.

MCSO says while it may seem like a harmless prank, traffic control signs are essential to public safety and missing roadway signs can lead to people being seriously injured or killed.

Stealing, damaging or destroying traffic control items, such as road signs, can result in a misdemeanor or felony charge.

The cost to replace the signs can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars and is dependent on limited funds set aside for roadway maintenance.

Anyone with information on missing or damaged signs is asked to report it to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

