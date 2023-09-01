Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Numerous traffic signs tampered with in McLennan County

(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says multiple traffic control signs were stolen or knocked down in Axtell this past weekend.

Several of the signs were stop and yield signs.

MCSO says while it may seem like a harmless prank, traffic control signs are essential to public safety and missing roadway signs can lead to people being seriously injured or killed.

Stealing, damaging or destroying traffic control items, such as road signs, can result in a misdemeanor or felony charge.

The cost to replace the signs can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars and is dependent on limited funds set aside for roadway maintenance.

Anyone with information on missing or damaged signs is asked to report it to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years

Latest News

Waco attorney Seth Sutton at the McLennan County Courthouse during his first trial in an...
Texas attorney general’s office plans to retry Waco attorney Seth Sutton in murder-for-hire plot
FILE
List of criminal indictments in McLennan County, Texas for Aug. 31, 2023
18-year-old Gregory Todd has been arrested and charged with the July 23 shooting death of...
Killeen woman killed in early morning shooting
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: September 1, 2023