Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Pittsburgh Steelers fortify secondary, sign former All-Pro DB Desmond King

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King
(KCRG)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King, fortifying their secondary on the eve of the regular season.

King, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans, intercepting five passes and recovering two fumbles.

King's arrival gives Pittsburgh's secondary another veteran to a mix that includes Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Patrick Peterson, who arrived in free agency during the spring.

The Los Angeles Chargers initially selected King in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. His breakout season came in 2018, when he was selected to the All-Pro team after intercepting three passes and swatting away 10 others.

King was traded from Los Angeles to Tennessee in the middle of the 2020 season. He then signed with Houston in 2021.

The Steelers open the 2023 season on Sept. 10 at home against San Francisco.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years

Latest News

American Football
Lan Larison runs for 109 yards and 3 TDs; UC Davis beats Texas A&M-Commerce 48-10 in opener
FILE - Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National...
Texas guardsman suspended after wounding man in cross-border shooting, Mexico says
Texas Tech opens season at Wyoming and with high expectations
BYU and Sam Houston face off in first time meeting