Police in San Saba release information about driver who crashed into middle school

(Courtesy Photos.)
By KWTX Staff and Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Police in San Saba release information about the driver who crashed into San Saba Middle School.

On Sept. 1 at 12:56 p.m., San Saba police officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of South 10th Street.

After a preliminary investigation, officers determined that a 2020 white Ram 2500 drove through the main entrance of San Saba Middle School. The driver then backed up the vehicle and left the scene.

A further investigation revealed the driver to be a 56-year-old man.

According to police, the driver told them he drove in from Baytown to dove hunt in the area. When he got to San Saba, he wanted to buy a ticket for a San Saba football game.

While he was trying to see if the school was open, the driver told police he had a medical issue and pushed the gas instead of the brakes, causing him to crash into the building.

After leaving the scene, the driver told a San Saba resident, who immediately told law enforcement.

Through an interview with the driver, San Saba PD determined that the driver’s diabetic neuropathy was the leading cause of the accident.

San Saba PD said they will inform the Medical Advisory Board of the driver’s medical condition.

Police say the driver was not seriously injured and no students were on campus at the time of the accident.

The school district has closed off the damaged area for safety reasons.

San Saba PD continue to investigate the incident.

