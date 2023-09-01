Advertise
Police say tip led to arrest of teen with loaded gun at high school football game in North Texas

A handgun with an extended magazine was found inside the young man's waistband, police...
A handgun with an extended magazine was found inside the young man's waistband, police officials said.(North Richland Hills Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A tip led police to an 18-year-old man out of Haltom City who was allegedly in possession of a loaded handgun Birdville Fine Arts Athletics Complex during a football game.

The arrest was made shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Police did not identify the young man, but did say he was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Administrators at the school alerted officers to the individual believed to be carrying the weapon.

Officers working off duty located the man, detained him, and a handgun with an extended magazine was found inside his waistband, police officials said.

“We have not discovered evidence to support any planned act of violence by the man,” police said.

“This is a reminder to the community that if you see something suspicious, say something. The tip allowed officers to investigate, locate the weapon, and keep those attending the game safe.”

