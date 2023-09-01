Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.31.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

The Eatery at 821 Clifton Street in Waco failed a renewal inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the sour cream and chopped brisket were not kept at the right temperature.

The chopped beef was thrown out.

Also, there were buckets of unlabeled liquid, presumably, sanitizer.

This place needed a re-inspection.

On the Border Mexican Cafe at 4320 West Waco Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection and was penalized because of the repeat violations.

According to the food safety worker, there was no detectable sanitizer in the chemical dishwashing machine after five cycles.

Clean plates were stored on surfaces soiled with old food debris and liquid.

There were flying insects by the beverage station.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Fazoli’s at 5201 West Waco Drive in Waco scored a 91 on a recent inspection and passed.

Still, according to the food safety worker, the mozzarella bites were not kept at the right temperature.

There was old food debris on the utensils.

Also, the plastic piece behind the soda nozzles at the beverage machine had a gray mold-like substance on it.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to K Pot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot at 1501 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

Apparently, the patrons get really excited about the sauce bar.

They say it’s like a buffet and they couldn’t get enough of it.

The Korean barbecue with chicken, shrimp, and vegetable dishes seem to be popular.

They say, you get a lot for the price.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

