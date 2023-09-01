Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Robber holds clerk at gunpoint during Houston convenience store robbery

By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect involved with robbing a convenience store.

On August 17, 2023, at around 1:50 a.m., a man walked into a convenience store in the 12700 block of East Freeway.

The man approached the employee at the cash register, pointed a handgun at him and demanded the money from the cash register.

He then walked around the counter and took the money from the cash register.

Once he had the money, the suspect left the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper of Houston at 713-222-8477. People can also submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years

Latest News

Convenience store robbery Houston
Alfred Prejean III mughshot
Moody man arrested after stealing $75K in collectibles, attempting to sell them online: sheriff
Larry Ashby
Waco Prostitution Sting arrests: 9.1.23
KWTX@4: Enjoy Czech heritage at Westfest this weekend - 9.1.23
KWTX@4: Enjoy Czech heritage at Westfest this weekend - 9.1.23