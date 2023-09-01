Robber holds clerk at gunpoint during Houston convenience store robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect involved with robbing a convenience store.

On August 17, 2023, at around 1:50 a.m., a man walked into a convenience store in the 12700 block of East Freeway.

The man approached the employee at the cash register, pointed a handgun at him and demanded the money from the cash register.

He then walked around the counter and took the money from the cash register.

Once he had the money, the suspect left the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper of Houston at 713-222-8477. People can also submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

