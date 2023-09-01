Advertise
Senator Ted Cruz speaks at State of the Nation Luncheon

Senator Ted Cruz speaks on legislative to the State of the Nation Luncheon
Senator Ted Cruz speaks on legislative to the State of the Nation Luncheon(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Senator Ted Cruz spoke to central Texans at the Baylor club inside McLane stadium on Friday.

The senator was introduced by Congressman Pete Sessions, to talk about legislation he has been involved with over the past year.

Senator Cruz spoke about various topics and had the opportunity to answer questions from the audience.

Initially, Senator Cruz spoke to the media with Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone about college athletics and the Name, Image, and Likeness protections that concerns them.

Later, when he spoke in the luncheon to a large crowd, the topics of oil and gas reserves, human trafficking, and illegal immigration were all discussed.

According to Senator Cruz, the southern border is becoming more dangerous for both citizens and immigrants.

“You can’t understand what is going on” Cruz emphasizes “until you see first-hand what’s going on.”

Cruz also explained the methods that the border patrol is now using, including an “app that can identify an illegal immigrant within two minutes.”

The Baylor Club plans to host another presentation on Sept. 21, which will focus on the city and its council.

The community will receive updates from Waco mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County judge Scott Felton.

