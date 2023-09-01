Suspect robs 2 Wells Fargo banks in Austin over 4 days

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department’s Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to be involved with two Wells Faro Bank robberies.

The first robbery happened on Aug. 25, 2023, at a Wells Fargo bank at 1825 South Pleasant Vallet Road.

APD says the suspect showed the bank teller a note demanding money. He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The second robbery happened on Aug. 29 at 1:50 p.m.

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank at 2326 South Congress Avenue, 2.5 miles away from the first robbery.

Similar to the previous robbery, the suspect showed the bank teller a note demanding money.

Surveillance footage from the bank helped detectives match the build of the suspect in the previous robbery. Police say the suspect was also wearing some of the same clothes in both robberies.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with a medium build. He has a large tattoo across his throat and a tattoo on his right wrist. He was last seen wearing a white sun hat, a surgical mask, dark gray sweatpants, a gray long sleeve t-shirt, white Nike Air Jordan sneakers and a gray neck gaiter.

The t-shirt had the print “popeye” and “1929″ on the chest, and “heavyweight champion of the world” on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. An anonymous tip can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

