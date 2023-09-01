Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Suspect robs 2 Wells Fargo banks in Austin over 4 days

(Austin PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department’s Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to be involved with two Wells Faro Bank robberies.

The first robbery happened on Aug. 25, 2023, at a Wells Fargo bank at 1825 South Pleasant Vallet Road.

APD says the suspect showed the bank teller a note demanding money. He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The second robbery happened on Aug. 29 at 1:50 p.m.

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank at 2326 South Congress Avenue, 2.5 miles away from the first robbery.

Similar to the previous robbery, the suspect showed the bank teller a note demanding money.

Surveillance footage from the bank helped detectives match the build of the suspect in the previous robbery. Police say the suspect was also wearing some of the same clothes in both robberies.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with a medium build. He has a large tattoo across his throat and a tattoo on his right wrist. He was last seen wearing a white sun hat, a surgical mask, dark gray sweatpants, a gray long sleeve t-shirt, white Nike Air Jordan sneakers and a gray neck gaiter.

The t-shirt had the print “popeye” and “1929″ on the chest, and “heavyweight champion of the world” on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. An anonymous tip can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years

Latest News

(KWTX)
10 Things To Do In Central Texas: September 3-4
Ferris Wheel is ready to spin for Central Texas State Fair
Central Texas State Fair returns in Bell County
KWTX News 10 at Six
Central Texas State Fair returns in Bell County
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast