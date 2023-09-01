Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrested

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A total of 19 men have been arrested following a prostitution sting operation by the Waco Police Department along with other law agencies in the area.

The operation was done from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30 where the arrests were made along with $1,899.85 of U.S. Currency, 19 cellphones, 3.8 grams of marijuana, 0.5 grams of cocaine, and 4 firearms.

“The successful outcome of this operation is a testament to the effective coordination, motivation, and dedication exhibited by each Officer. The combined efforts have undoubtedly made a positive impact in the City of Waco,” said Cierra Shipley, Spokeswoman for the Waco Police Department.

The Waco Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Career Criminal Apprehension & Supervision Team, Traffic Unit, Waco Police Department Staffers, and Waco Police Department Polygrapher, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office were also part of the operation.

Arrested during operation:

Larry Ashby

Javier Bautista.

Hayden Blevins

Kelly Brown

Antonial Butler

Phillip Corujo

Elroy Cross

David Gonzales,

Faustino Guadrrama

Manuel Luna,

Christopher Madrigal

Angel Martinez

Larry Maxwell

Gregory Potter

James Reneau

Saul Rosales

Kevin Tubbs

Elisco Vasquez

Johan Vasquez

