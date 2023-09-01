Advertise
Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrested

(Advocacy groups response to Killeen Police Department prostitution sting leading to a dozen people arrested)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A total of 19 men have been arrested following a prostitution sting operation by the Waco Police Department along with other law agencies in the area.

The operation was done from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30 where the arrests were made along with $1,899.85 of U.S. Currency, 19 cellphones, 3.8 grams of marijuana, 0.5 grams of cocaine, and 4 firearms.

“The successful outcome of this operation is a testament to the effective coordination, motivation, and dedication exhibited by each Officer. The combined efforts have undoubtedly made a positive impact in the City of Waco,” said Cierra Shipley, Spokeswoman for the Waco Police Department.

The Waco Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Career Criminal Apprehension & Supervision Team, Traffic Unit, Waco Police Department Staffers, and Waco Police Department Polygrapher, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office were also part of the operation.

Arrested during operation:

  • Larry Ashby
  • Javier Bautista.
  • Hayden Blevins
  • Kelly Brown
  • Antonial Butler
  • Phillip Corujo
  • Elroy Cross
  • David Gonzales,
  • Faustino Guadrrama
  • Manuel Luna,
  • Christopher Madrigal
  • Angel Martinez
  • Larry Maxwell
  • Gregory Potter
  • James Reneau
  • Saul Rosales
  • Kevin Tubbs
  • Elisco Vasquez
  • Johan Vasquez

