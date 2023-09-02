Advertise
A&M Freshman football player arrested on drug charges

Micah Tease faces marijuana charges
Micah Tease faces marijuana charges(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Freshman football player Micah Tease was arrested Friday night, hours before the Aggies open the 2023 football season.

According to arresting documents, Texas A&M University Police officers were called to Park West Apartments Friday night when a person overheard their neighbors talking about smoking marijuana.

When police responded they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the apartment. Police asked Tease to search the apartment, but he refused their request. Police then obtained a search warrant and found three bags of THC edibles totaling more than 48 grams. Police also found .051 oz. marijuana in a trash can.

Tease was placed under arrest and booked on possession charges. He was released on bonds totaling $13,000.

Tease is listed as a freshman wide receiver on the A&M football team.

