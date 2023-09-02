Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act

Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -In 2021, 11-year-old Maddox Cozart was given an eleven-day suspension for violating the Raymond Mays Middle School Dress Code.

Today, they celebrate the relief of not having to deal with discriminatory rules.

Mother of Maddox, Hope Cozart, supported her son’s protective hairstyle and confronted the district about their policy.

Troy ISD changed the rules of the dress code, but unfortunately Maddox and his sister went to school online for a year to recover from the events he had gone through.

However, when they went back to school the next year Cozart shares how her kids were treated normally and there was no “bullying or being rude to them.”

“The whole hair thing was just here and then gone,” Cozart explains “they are good kids there at that school”.

In the past year, Maddox and his family have relocated to Alabama, where Maddox has started the year as a freshman in high school and has joined the junior ROTC program, where “he is confident” and “makes friends so easily.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan King, 32, remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail after police said he stole a...
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during chase on I-35
Police advise people to use highway 6 or loop 340 to avoid delays.
Woman identified in I-35 fatal accident involving a motor home
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years

Latest News

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team for an NCAA college...
Prime shocker: Colorado upsets No. 17 TCU 45-42 in Deion Sanders’ debut as Buffs coach
15-year-old Johnny Diaz
Police search for missing Temple teen who willingly left home
Micah Tease faces marijuana charges
A&M Freshman football player arrested on drug charges
Moody man arrested after stealing $75K in collectibles, attempting to sell them online: sheriff