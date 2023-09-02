Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -In 2021, 11-year-old Maddox Cozart was given an eleven-day suspension for violating the Raymond Mays Middle School Dress Code.

Today, they celebrate the relief of not having to deal with discriminatory rules.

Mother of Maddox, Hope Cozart, supported her son’s protective hairstyle and confronted the district about their policy.

Troy ISD changed the rules of the dress code, but unfortunately Maddox and his sister went to school online for a year to recover from the events he had gone through.

However, when they went back to school the next year Cozart shares how her kids were treated normally and there was no “bullying or being rude to them.”

“The whole hair thing was just here and then gone,” Cozart explains “they are good kids there at that school”.

In the past year, Maddox and his family have relocated to Alabama, where Maddox has started the year as a freshman in high school and has joined the junior ROTC program, where “he is confident” and “makes friends so easily.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.