Not a washout Sunday, but scattered rain chances return

After a pleasant start to Labor Day Weekend Saturday morning, the heat cranks back up for the afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine today and we’ll have that dry weather continue too. If you’re heading out to McLane Stadium to watch the Baylor Bears this evening, it’s going to be toasty. Highs today are like what we saw the past few days and range from the upper 90s to low 100s across Central Texas.. Yes it’s still hot, but again it’s A LOT better than the excessive and dangerous heat we saw throughout the month of August. We keep generally quiet weather for the rest of the holiday weekend. We’ll see another round of scattered showers and possibly a few storms on Sunday. An upper level low has been centered over Louisiana and will begin to push further west and park itself on top of Texas. This system will be what brings us some much needed rain chances. Not everyone will see rain unfortunately as coverage is only around 30% - So count yourself lucky if you see some. Gusty winds, lightning, heavy rain, and maybe some small hail look possible in stronger storms. Outside of rain chances Sunday - Look for a mix of sun and clouds with morning lows in the low to mid 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Humidity levels will begin to rise too on Sunday, so we may start to see Heat Index Values rise to around 103° for the afternoon. If you have any plans to be outdoors - Make sure you’re paying attention to the radar in case some rain heads your way.

For Labor Day on Monday - Look for more of the same quiet but hot weather conditions for Central Texas. Monday is looking like a great day to spend some time outdoors and do some fun summer-time activities. Make sure you are staying hydrated and being careful as fire danger remains very high due to the current drought across Central Texas. Labor Day starts out in the mid 70s with highs back around the century mark. Lots of sunshine is expected Monday along with some gusty south winds. The main highlight for Central Texas heading into the first full week of September is the continuation of dry weather and triple digit heat. We may see a few sea breeze style late day spotty showers across our eastern areas Labor Day Monday through mid-week, but the better chance for rain stays to our east. Coverage of rain for Central Texas looks to stay only at 10% - So don’t get your hopes up for rain this upcoming work week. We look to keep a mixed bag of highs in the upper 90s to low 100s Monday through Wednesday. Unfortunately, we’re expecting humidity levels to rise and we’ll start to feel the return of that sticky heat and possibly make it hot enough that Heat Advisories return to Central Texas. There are also signs that we may begin to see our temperatures crank back up and range between 100° to 105° starting Thursday into next weekend. There are no major signs for a taste of fall anytime soon in Central Texas. Until we get rain - Practice caution while outdoors due to the extreme fire danger.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 2 days (started on July 30th) 57 6th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 58 days (1969) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 18 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 1st

