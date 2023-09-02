Police search for missing Temple teen who willingly left home
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing 15-year-old Johnny Diaz.
Police say Diaz willingly left his home.
He was last seen on Aug. 31 at around 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of East Garfield.
Diaz was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.
