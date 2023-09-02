Police search for missing Temple teen who willingly left home

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing 15-year-old Johnny Diaz.

Police say Diaz willingly left his home.

He was last seen on Aug. 31 at around 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of East Garfield.

Diaz was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

