4,000-acre wildfire forces evacuations in Huntsville

(CBS News Texas)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A large wildfire burning over 4,000 acres in Huntsville is forcing evacuations of parts of the city during what forecasters predict will be a very hot Labor Day weekend.

According to the Walker County Emergency Management, the “Game Preserve Fire,” has burned an estimated 4,300 acres and is 20% contained.

Texas A&M Forest Service says aircraft are dropping water to assist with firefighting efforts.

The county’s emergency management office recommended evacuation for everyone within 3 miles of Lost Indian Camp Road. Evacuations have been ordered for Cedar Ridge subdivision, Brimberry Rd, and Branded For Christ Church, according to Walker County Emergency Management.

Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Austin Airtanker Base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to “enhance Texas’ wildfire suppression efforts” over Labor Day Weekend.

