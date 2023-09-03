Driver charged in rollover crash that killed his 10-year-old son
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUFFMAN, Texas (KWTX) - A father was arrested and charged with felony murder in a rollover crash that killed his 10-year-old son Saturday night in Huffman, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Officers responded to a single vehicle crash at FM 2100 at East FM 1960.
Investigators found that the father, Emmanuel Camacho-Patino, was driving a GMC Sierra 1500 pickup with his 10-year-old son.
While driving, a rear tire of the pickup blew out causing Camacho-Patino to lose control of the vehicle and rollover.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they determined that Camacho-Patino was intoxicated.
He was arrested and charged with felony murder.
