Texas State takes down Baylor in McLane Stadium opener

This is Texas State’s first win against Baylor in school history.
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, talks to an official standing nearby in the first half...
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, talks to an official standing nearby in the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Following a disappointing season in 2022 that saw Baylor lose seven games including a bowl game to Air Force, the Bears were looking to get off to a hot start in 2023.

The Texas State Bobcats and new head coach, GJ Kinne had other plans.

At the start of the game Baylor was able to advance the ball all the way down to the Bobcat one yard line but a false start penalty on first down would make the Bears eventually settle for a field goal and set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Bobcat offense lead by the hulking TJ Finley (listed at 6′7, 255 lbs) were mostly able to get what they wanted, when they wanted it.

Finley threw for 298 yards and 3 touchdowns, and ran for another score, as the young Baylor secondary looked hopeless against wide receiver Joey Hobert and company.

Early on, the Baylor offense matched Texas State’s touchdowns with field goals. Quarterback Blake Shapen looked accurate when given time to throw, but the Baylor offensive line made the 2002 Houston Texans O-line seem passable by comparison. The QB seemed to be under constant pressure, and false start penalties killed what otherwise might have been promising drives.

Shapen would finish with a respectable stat line of 304 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. He also added a score the ground, but the redshirt junior would eventually have to come out of the game after an apparent leg injury.

The vaunted Baylor run game that the Bears’ have become known for during the Dave Aranda era was nowhere to be found. The Bears were outgained 143 yards to 108 yards on the ground as the Bobcats dominated both lines of scrimmage.

This becomes Texas State’s first win against Baylor in school history, and the first win for GJ Kinne at his new home as East Texas product tries to establish a winning culture in San Marcos.

Baylor will now have an uphill battle as #14 Utah comes to Waco next Saturday (9/9) and the Bears seem to have more questions than answers.

