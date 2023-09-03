Advertise
Veterans in Belton come together to mark the end of Operation Iraqi Freedom

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Veterans and civilians came together in Belton on Saturday to mark the end of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The event started off with a pancake breakfast and other special events.

This all led up to a presentation where people attending looked back to honor those who served.

One of the last tanks to leave Iraqi was from Central Texas and carried troops from what used to be called Fort Hood.

