Waco PD 9-1-1 system down

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department says that they are currently experiencing issues with their 9-1-1 phone system.

They say that calls directed to them are currently being diverted to other local law enforcement agencies that are collaborating with Waco PD.

According to the department residents can still call 9-1-1, or the dispatch mobile number (254)-749-3493, but callers should expect some delays.

The police department is currently working with 9-1-1 and AT&T to fix the issues with their system.

