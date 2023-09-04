2 story house burned to the ground in Bosque County

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Bosque County Friday night.

Units responded to a structure fire on FM 2136 in Clifton.

When units arrived on the scene, the two-story home was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Clifton, The Gap, Valley Mills and Meridian worked on the fire.

The home is determined to be a total loss.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

