2 story house burned to the ground in Bosque County
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Bosque County Friday night.
Units responded to a structure fire on FM 2136 in Clifton.
When units arrived on the scene, the two-story home was fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters from Clifton, The Gap, Valley Mills and Meridian worked on the fire.
The home is determined to be a total loss.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
