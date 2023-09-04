Advertise
Baylor QB Blake Shapen out 2-3 weeks

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bears are without their starting quarterback for the next several weeks.

On Monday, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda shared with the media his quarterback, Blake Shapen, will be sidelined for at least two to three weeks after suffering an MCL injury in Saturday’s 42-31 loss to Texas State.

“I thought that Blake really played well on Saturday,” said Aranda on Monday. “Some of those throws he was making, ball was coming out on different angles, and the ball was on the money. We were struggling to protect him and he was constantly having to step up. He got hurt early on, but he went back on and I finally just told him “hey, We just can’t protect you. '

Shapen completed 21 passes in 31 attempts, tossing for 303 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears will go with their backup, Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson this Saturday against Utah at home.

“I think Sawyer gives us the ability to maybe change up the approach, and that can possibly protect them,” said Aranda. “It’s going to be a good thing.”

Northern Arizona transfer RJ Martinez, who joined the program back in January, is next in line behind Robertson.

