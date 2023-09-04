Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Belton offers training courses for emergency response volunteers

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews across Central Texas continue to be in high demand as wildfires rage throughout the state, and Belton Community Emergency Response Team is aiming to get some more hands on deck when major fires or any natural disaster strikes.

The Belton Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, is providing a training course that will educate residents and teach them skills that will help them save themselves and others in desperate situations.

“We really felt it was important that we develop a program that engaged our citizens and that gave them the tools to be able to help themselves if something really bad happened,” Belton Fire Chief Jon Fontenot said.

The 8-week course teaches volunteers how to help with fires, medical disasters, search and rescue, and tornado recovery.

“I think the main purpose of it is to educate the citizens on how to be prepared if a disaster or when a disaster happens,” he said. “It gives them a little bit of working knowledge to not only help them prepare their own families but work throughout the neighborhood.”

Fontenot said volunteers will graduate the course after a disaster simulation and course review. Then, residents can begin volunteering with the city for firefighter rehab programs or other volunteer opportunities.

The Belton CERT group even helped crews who were aiding with the aftermath of the Jarrell tornado. Volunteers brought food, water, light and supplies to fire crews, helping smaller fire departments as well.

Fontenot said CERT across the county help on a regional basis to provide support to all fire departments in the area.

“I think if someone is interested in wanting to volunteer in their community and want to do something for their neighborhood or the city that they live in, this is a great start for them,” Fontenot said.

CERT became a national program in the 1990s. Since, it has spread throughout the country and throughout Central Texas. Belton and Temple work together with CERT courses, but other communities have these programs as well like McLennan County.

Training for the Belton Community Emergency Response Team begins Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. It is located at the Harris Community Center in Belton, and training is once a week for eight weeks with the skills day on October 26.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
The Texas Capitol in Austin on Oct. 19, 2021.
774 new Texas laws go into effect Friday. Here are some that might affect you.

Latest News

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
The Rosenberg Police Department began receiving calls at approximately 11:22 a.m. Sept. 4 at...
LIVE: SUV crashes into Texas Denny’s Restaurant, 23 injured
Fort Cavazos Fire 65% contained, 500 acres burnt
State Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference at the Houston Recovery Center on...
Here’s how Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial will operate