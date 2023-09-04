Belton offers training courses for emergency response volunteers

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews across Central Texas continue to be in high demand as wildfires rage throughout the state, and Belton Community Emergency Response Team is aiming to get some more hands on deck when major fires or any natural disaster strikes.

The Belton Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, is providing a training course that will educate residents and teach them skills that will help them save themselves and others in desperate situations.

“We really felt it was important that we develop a program that engaged our citizens and that gave them the tools to be able to help themselves if something really bad happened,” Belton Fire Chief Jon Fontenot said.

The 8-week course teaches volunteers how to help with fires, medical disasters, search and rescue, and tornado recovery.

“I think the main purpose of it is to educate the citizens on how to be prepared if a disaster or when a disaster happens,” he said. “It gives them a little bit of working knowledge to not only help them prepare their own families but work throughout the neighborhood.”

Fontenot said volunteers will graduate the course after a disaster simulation and course review. Then, residents can begin volunteering with the city for firefighter rehab programs or other volunteer opportunities.

The Belton CERT group even helped crews who were aiding with the aftermath of the Jarrell tornado. Volunteers brought food, water, light and supplies to fire crews, helping smaller fire departments as well.

Fontenot said CERT across the county help on a regional basis to provide support to all fire departments in the area.

“I think if someone is interested in wanting to volunteer in their community and want to do something for their neighborhood or the city that they live in, this is a great start for them,” Fontenot said.

CERT became a national program in the 1990s. Since, it has spread throughout the country and throughout Central Texas. Belton and Temple work together with CERT courses, but other communities have these programs as well like McLennan County.

Training for the Belton Community Emergency Response Team begins Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. It is located at the Harris Community Center in Belton, and training is once a week for eight weeks with the skills day on October 26.

