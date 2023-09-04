Central Texas man shot following shootout with authorities, 3 others injured

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect shot Monday afternoon in Gholson.

Authorities responded around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at a residence at 962 Wagoner Road.

According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, the suspect shot three people and then barricaded himself inside the home.

After a brief stand-off, the man came out of the house with two guns, firing at sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers.

Officers at the scene returned fire.

The extent of his injuries is unclear.

The three victims were flown by helicopter to the hospital in unknown condition.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.